High Plains Food Bank holding ‘$1,000 Match Challenge’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank has been helping families in record numbers.

Wednesday, the organization announced a $1,000 Match Challenge.

A generous donor agreed to match up to $1,000 in donations.

We are told this donor is a truck driver who has not only seen how the pandemic has impacted families but has been in need himself.

To make a donation, visit their website.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss