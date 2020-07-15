High Plains Food Bank holding ‘$1,000 Match Challenge’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank has been helping families in record numbers.
Wednesday, the organization announced a $1,000 Match Challenge.
A generous donor agreed to match up to $1,000 in donations.
We are told this donor is a truck driver who has not only seen how the pandemic has impacted families but has been in need himself.
To make a donation, visit their website.
