High Plains Food Bank feeling the crunch of higher food costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The supply chain shortage and inflation is affecting one local non-profit’s mission, the High Plains Food Bank is looking at higher costs compared to last year.

Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank, Zack Wilson said their biggest challenge right now isn’t finding items that they need when it comes to food items, it’s just the increase in cost.

Wilson said they’re still looking for the best deals when they look for those food items.

Another thing Wilson said they are seeing with increase inflation is the price of transportation to the food bank. Whether it’s because diesel costs more or a shortage of drivers of trucks.

Wilson added they’ve had a harder time acquiring certain items for the holiday season, but he said they tried to offset that by preparing earlier in the year.

“We tried to offset this year with our turkeys we ordered way back in March. Those went out the door very quickly even before November started and trying to get more in has definitely been a challenge,” said Wilson.

Wilson said having multiple channels of food such as purchased food, donated food, and food from the US Department of Agriculture helps keep food at the door.

Wilson said the best thing the community can do is increase financial donations at this time, which is helping them absorb those additional costs and get those items that they need.

According to Wilson, a dollar donated equals six meals the food bank can provide.