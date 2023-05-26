AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank recently released information on its now-active summer Kids Cafe program which feeds community kids and teenagers as the school year ends.

HPFB detailed that the program will assist children 18 and younger, along with enrolled students with disabilities up to the age of 21, with healthy, no-cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that allows kids to have access to nutritious meals when school is no longer in session.

“Amarillo children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,”

said High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe program. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children

living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer

vacation.”

According to the HPFB website, those interested can request to participate in the program by calling Maribel Sotelo at 806-350-1436 or through email at maribel@hpb.org.

A full list of 2023 meal sites and hours of operation can be found here or at SummerFood.org through the interactive map. Additional assistance can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.