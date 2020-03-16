High Plains Food Bank encouraging monetary donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hundreds of food-insecure families rely on the High Plains Food Bank for a hot meal. While the uncertainty of COVID-19 has impacted local organizations, the food bank is in “preparedness mode”.

“We’re looking at what should happen if something happens right here in Amarillo,” Executive Director, Zack Wilson, explained.

The distribution of food hasn’t been impacted.

“Our average size of our food boxes any way for about two to three weeks, so we’re not doing anything different there,” Wilson added.

With a lot of helping hands in the mix, Wilson said they are doubling down on cleanliness.

“Everything from cleaning things at least twice a day, if not more, and looking at initiatives that will keep our staff safe and our volunteers safe as well,” Wilson said.

The safety measures are also implemented externally. Wilson is encouraging the community to practice “social distancing” by donating monetarily through their website.

“The best way for the impact that folks can help us, especially these days with things being in short supply,” Wilson said, “is to donate to us financially. We have a safe and secure website where you can donate online that would help us with getting food in. If there is an infected area it’s going to take money to fuel our trucks to get there.”

Donating food to the food bank is not completely off the table.

“If you want to focus on specific food items, you’re more than welcome to,” Wilson explained. “Just keep in mind that a lot of things we are trying to gear our boxes are shelf-stable food items for a minimum of a couple of weeks.”

Most importantly, Wilson has high hopes that even through uncertain times the community will pull through.

“Even in the height of a crisis, everyone is pitching in to make things work.”

