High Plains Food Bank continue to fight food insecurity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, the High Plains Food Bank, together with Bethesda Outreach and Tyson Foods, handed out food boxes, as they continue to fight food insecurity in our community.

Before COVID-19 hit, 1 in 7 in the Texas panhandle was facing food insecurity, now, it’s 1 in 5.

“Every partnership that allows us to put food directly in the hands of people that are hurting means the world to us so we can continue to do our mission of elevating hunger in the Texas panhandle,” said Tina Brohlin, communications and marketing manager at the High Plains Food Bank.

Recipients drove through for a 16-pound food box. It includes 4 pounds of dry goods, 6 pounds of protein, and 6 pounds of produce.

Brohlin said they are still in need of volunteers and they’re taking precautions to keep volunteers safe.

“We’re limiting our volunteer groups to small groups of about 12 to give ample space for social distancing inside the warehouse. Everyone should wear a mask of their own. We are providing gloves and sanitizing stations,” said Brohlin.

Luke Wilhelm, one of the volunteers, said helping the High Plains Food Bank could change someone’s life.

“In quarantine and stuff, you just want to get out and that one time you get out, it could change everything. Whenever I can, I come out here. It’s really fun,” said Wilhelm.

To demonstrate the need for food, the food bank said they gave out all of the boxes in half an hour tonight.

The food box distribution will continue until May of 2021.

On Wednesday, Bethesda Outreach will host another food distribution.

For more information on upcoming food distribution or to learn how you can volunteer with the High Plains Food Bank, you can click the link provided.

