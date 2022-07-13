AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank announced that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will deliver a full truck load of food on Wednesday in a much-needed donation.

“This donation comes at a time when more neighbors in our community need food assistance,” said officials with the food bank, “and this donation will continue to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.”

The High Plains Food Bank website also lists a range of ways for community members to get involved in the effort to fight hunger in the region, as well as resources for those in need. The food bank hosts a number of volunteer teams focused on different parts of its operation, including:

Regarding available resources for those in need, the food bank website lists include:

Those wishing to donate money to the High Plains Food Bank can do so here.