High Plains Food Bank breaks annual food distribution record, calls for volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank announced that they have distributed 9,071,302 pounds of food in 2020, setting a new record. Of total distribution, 59% went to rural counties, while 41% went to Amarillo/Canyon.

The food bank cited that according to Feeding America, about 1 in 6 neighbors, including 1 in 4 children, struggle with food insecurity locally. In addition to providing education, social services assistance, and direct feeding programs, HPFB distributes food through 190 feeding partners to help alleviate hunger across the Texas Panhandle.

“The High Plains Food Bank distributed just over 9 million pounds of food in 2020. However, the total pounds do not tell the full story of 2020 for us,” said Zack Wilson, Executive Director of High Plains Food Bank. “Our shelf-stable food items received and distributed skyrocketed in 2020 compared to 2019, due to tremendous financial support. However, other critical food channels – such as produce and protein – took a big hit due to the pandemic.”

Wilson said, “This shouldn’t overshadow all the great work that was done by our staff last year. The number of households served increased dramatically.”

More specifically, the High Plains Food Bank reported to have distributed a total of 7,487,207 meals in 2020. With adjustments made to distribution logistics, the HPFB has announced that the ratio of monetary donations to meals provided is now 6 meals for every $1.

“Due to the increased demand and distribution, High Plains Food Bank critically needs volunteer support to get food out to individuals and families across the Texas Panhandle. ” said the food bank’s announcement, “Volunteer groups may inspect and sort donated products or pack food boxes for individuals, seniors and families. “

The food bank is seeking individuals or small groups of up to 15 people – families, coworkers, church groups, etc. – to volunteer in the warehouse.

Volunteer hours are:

Monday-Friday –

8 a.m. – Noon

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday –

9 a.m. – Noon

To register a group to volunteer, go to the HPFB website and clock the Volunteer tab – select ‘Product Recovery’ or follow this link.