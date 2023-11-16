AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank announced that Amarillo National Bank employees will participate in the annual “ANB Turkey Run” and donation event on Thursday to raise funds to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle during the holiday season.

According to HPFB officials, the runners will start at the ANB Health Club at 12 p.m. on Thursday and run down SE 3rd Avenue and South Williams Street on their way to the HPFB Administrative Office on Southeast 8th Avenue, where they will make a donation to the food bank.

Further, the runners will carry a numbered turkey feather that will be involved in drawings for cash card prizes once they arrive at the food bank, according to HPFB. Later, the runners will complete their route by using Southeast 9th and 10th Avenues and South Polk Street to return to the ANB Health Club.

Other information on the HPFB and its programs, as well as resources and information on how to volunteer or donate, can be found on its website.