AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank announced it will be able to serve more seniors through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

The food bank said the Texas Department of Agriculture has increased the caseload to 2,200 food boxes per month, and any new clients or clients that have been placed on a wait list may be eligible to receive supplemental food boxes.

“March will be the first month we’ll be able to not only serve our entire case load for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program That’s CSFP our Senior Feeding Program of 2,200 boxes. But we will also be able to provide a supplemental box for folks who have either fallen to our wait list or people that are signed up for the program for the first time,” said Andrea Johnson, Assistant Director for the High Plains Food Bank.

The High Plains Food Bank said its clients who would otherwise qualify had to be referred to local partner agencies citing supply chain issues and lower caseloads assigned by the TDA.

The food bank said the CSFP is the largest and most common senior adult food program and provides groceries to low-income senior adults, ages 60 years and older. Each month, CSFP participants, receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries.

Seniors who meet the age and household income requirements may enroll in the program by providing proper identification.

More information can be found on the High Plains Food Bank website.