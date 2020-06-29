High Plains Food Bank 1st monthly food distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today cars lined up along the Fritch highway for the first of a monthly community food box distribution.

It’s a partnership between the High Plains Food Bank, Bethesda outreach, and Tyson Foods.

They hope to alleviate hunger and strengthen the community.

They’re doing it with a 16-pound food box that includes four pounds of dry goods, six pounds of protein, and six pounds of produce.

Andrea Johnson, the Assistant Director of the High Plains Food Bank, said “So even before COVID-19 hit this year this is something that Tyson has been doing the last several years so they provide the funding the food bank provides the food and then all of the volunteers with Bethesda are here to help us out.”

There will be 250 boxes available for distribution each month.

More from MyHighPlains.com: