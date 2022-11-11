AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to commemorate Veterans Day and honor those who have served to protect the United States, a number of organizations across the High Plains will host events throughout the weekend.

West Texas A&M University Veterans Walk of Honor

As announced by officials with West Texas A&M University, events for the school’s Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 “Veterans Week” will culminate with a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, a joint project of WT Military and Veterans Services, the WT Student Veterans Association, and the WT Student Government Association.

The planned WT Veterans Walk of Honor is expected to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at WT’s Veterans Memorial, according to officials, between Old Main and the Engineering and Computer Science Building. Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders and WT President Walter V. Wendler will recognize Canyon and WT veterans, active military personnel and families. A 21-gun salute will follow the placing of a ceremonial wreath in recognition of fallen veterans.

The walk will begin and end at the memorial site, noted WT, and will be open to the community for participation. Food trucks will also be available.

A diaper drive is also running through Friday as part of the Veterans Week events, according to WT, in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Veterans Day Ceremony

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced that it will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday on-site at 11 a.m. The program is expected to include:

An invocation;

A Presentation of Colors

A performance of the national anthem and America the Beautiful by Lauren Nevarez of the Amarillo Opera;

A flyover by the Panhandle Warbird Flight;

A presentation of flowers to Gold Star Families;

A salute to the services; and, among others

A guest talk by retired Command Sergeant Major James Martinez of the United States Army.

The TPWMC noted that the ceremony is open to the public and invited community members to attend. Bell Helicopter Veterans will also be serving hamburgers for veterans after the ceremony.

City of Amarillo 2022 Veterans Day Parade

The Amarillo 2022 Veterans Day Parade will be hosted on Saturday at 9 a.m., beginning at 11th and Polk and ending at 5th and Harrison. The parade will also be available live on KAMR Local 4 News.

Amarillo VA 15th Annual “Welcome Home” Celebration

The Amarillo VA Healthcare System announced its 15th annual drive-thru Welcome Home celebration, expected to run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thomas E. Creek Medical Center.

During the event, which organizers noted is free for veterans and their families, veterans will receive a free lunch box from United Supermarkets, a VA goodie bag, and the opportunity to enter a door prize giveaway offering a range of electronics and gift cards.

Organizers noted that flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters will also be available at the event.

Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum’s Veterans Honor Banquet

The Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum will host its first Veterans Honor Banquet on Saturday at its location at 901 N Hayden St. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As noted by organizers, ticket prices range from $35 for individual people and $65 for couples, and are available for purchase in advance by contacting Hobert Brown or David Lovejoy at mccoy0427@gmail.com, or Melodie Graves at mgraves24@actx.edu.

Alongside the range of events planned for over Veterans Day weekend, businesses on the High Plains will offer other special deals and commemorations.