High Plains churches adjusting services amid COVID-19 concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Churches on the High Plains are making adjustments to their services amid COVID-19 concerns.

Citychurch Amarillo:

“Beginning this Sunday, our van drivers will be testing the temperature of each child before they are able to get on the van. If a child’s temperature is 99 degrees or above, they will not be able to ride on our vans. Additionally, we will be checking temperatures during check-in at our children’s building for the children who do not ride on the vans. Our children will eat breakfast, worship, learn, and be dismissed all at the same building. We are limiting their interactions to that building specifically.”

Our staff is working hard to sanitize each of our buildings. We will have sanitizing stations in the foyer, and we ask you to please use these stations before entering the sanctuary.

We are monitoring the situation week by week, airing on the side of caution. We will submit to the governing authorities and follow any procedures suggested by them. Until then, we are taking every opportunity while we can to worship together on Sunday mornings.”

First Baptist Church Amarillo:

First Baptist Church said their services will continue as normal, but they are asking those who are sick to stay home.

“We want you here under ordinary circumstances. There is no substitute for the presence found in the gathering of God’s people. During these days, however, our church leadership completely understands that health safety puts us in a temporary condition in which we, first and foremost, want you to protect yourself and others. Continue to pray for wisdom and guidance as we pass through these difficult days with hope and grace.”

Places you can watch:

Hillside Christian Church:

“Our church family is committed to navigating this with faith, wisdom, and absolute trust in Jesus Christ. The leadership of our church has prayed for direction, listened to the counsel of national and state authorities, and discussed the best decisions for our church family. We know that this situation has developed swiftly. As a result, our elders and our staff believe that the wisest and most responsible course of action is to move our worship services from onsite to online.

We will not gather in person at any of our eleven campuses throughout Texas and New Mexico, and we will meet exclusively online this Sunday, March 15. We will continue to monitor the situation moving forward, and we will provide ongoing updates.”

Places you can watch:

HillsideOnline.com

Facebook (@hillsideonline)

Hillside App (Mobile devices and Apple TV)

Trinity Fellowship Church:

“While most of us are not at risk and we do not need to panic or be overly concerned, we want to care for our elderly and those with underlying health issues who are at greater risk. It is out of this care as well as respect for our governing authorities that we choose to move our services online this weekend.”

Places you can watch:

TFC.org/watch

Facebook.com/TFC.Amarillo

YouTube.com/trinityamarillo

TFC App

Trinity Fellowship Church on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV

If you are church leadership and would like your adjustment listed, please email news@kamr.com with the subject “(Church Name) Service Adjustment”.

More from MyHighPlains.com: