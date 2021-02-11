High Plains Christian Ministries gives $3 million to WTAMU nursing program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation will give $3 million over the next three years to support West Texas A&M University’s nursing program.

The gift is the largest High Plains Christian Ministries has ever given, in addition to the fourth-largest single gift in WTAMU history.

The university will recognize the gift by naming a floor in Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center. The second floor will be known as the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor.

The foundation is part of Baptist Community Services. The CEO and President of both the High Plains Christian Ministries and BCS, Steve Dalrymple, said they are heavily involved in healthcare access in our community and in the region.

“The key factor in all of this is having a sufficient supply of quality nurses in the area to help to deliver health care services,” Dalrymple said. “So, that’s really our mission, particularly the mission of our foundation is to improve the quality of healthcare, the access to health care, and overall community health.”

Dalrymple said the gift was important to the foundation, to help address a nursing shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“By expanding the nursing school and putting it into the state of the art facility, where they can train and learn, our goal is to hopefully, double the capacity of the number of nurses that will come out and be available for our hospitals [and] nursing homes,” Dalrymple added.

The Head of the Nursing Department at WTAMU, Dr. Holly Jeffreys said the gift increases the program’s opportunities.

“Not only can we start producing more of our students at different levels, primarily the Baccalaureate level of nursing, as well as Master’s-prepared nurses, but also make sure that we ensure the quality of care that we give to patients by the quality education we provide,” said Dr. Jeffreys. “The quality of education is directly tied to patient outcomes.”

West Texas A&M University President Dr. Walter Wendler said another important aspect of the gift is that it is unrestricted, meaning the university can choose how to use it.

“Our plan is to provide as many scholarships as we can, with the goal of decreasing the levels of indebtedness of nursing graduates, and thereby encouraging them to stay in the Texas Panhandle,” Dr. Wendler said. “If they borrow less money, because we give them scholarships, supported by High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation and the Baptist Community Services, if they stay here for that reason, everybody wins.”

Dr. Wendler said they aim to attract the best students and increase the quality of the nursing program.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, the way universities work is when you get good students and good faculty, everything else takes care of itself. It’s always about people,” Dr. Wendler added.

WTAMU said nursing students and faculty will move into the second floor of the Harrington Academic Hall over the summer to begin use in the fall semester.