AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The increase in demand, according to lactation experts at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, is attributed to more moms taking a holistic approach, and more moms researching the benefits of breast milk, such as helping nurse premature babies to health.

“The standard used to be that donor breast milk would be given to babies 35 weeks and under,” said Amanda Castillo, lactation consultant, NWTHS. “So, you know NICU babies were getting donor milk.”

As well as more babies in general consuming it.

“We changed our policy in 2019 to all exclusive breast feeding babies full-term, they have milk to them, so it’s a great resource to kind of help mom’s bridge over any difficulties with breast feeding,” Castillo said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends babies be breast fed exclusively for about six months, and for good reason.

Some of the benefits, “we call it liquid gold because it coats the GI tract and we know that breast milk improves infection rates,” said Teresa Baker, M.D., Co-director of the Infantrisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “It decreases otitis media, it decreases leukemia in the babies, it decreases SIDS rates, it’s the perfect source for babies.”

For mothers as well.

“A mother that nurses decreases her breast cancer risks, decreases risk of diabetes, risk of cardiovascular disease, decreases their weight faster, less risk of depression,” Dr. Baker said.

In the age of COVID and with flu season still in full swing, Castillo said breastfeeding is of even more importance.

“If mom is hit with COVID or flu, mom just needs to put on a mask, wash her hands, and then breastfeed her baby. Whether she has COVID, a stomach bug, the flu, because what happens is, mom has made antibodies to protect her baby from getting it, or to make baby get better faster.”