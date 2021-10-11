High Plains Animal Hospital in Borger temporarily closes due to leak

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Animal Hospital in Borger was notified by the fire department of a leak from a rail car behind the clinic and therefore had to temporarily close on Monday, Oct. 11.

According to a Facebook post by the High Plains Animal Hospital, as a precaution everyone had to leave the premises. Currently, the clinic is being used for emergency personnel only.

The post stated that the situation is still being evaluated and the clinic does not know when they will reopen. According to the clinic, any early afternoon appointment on Monday will be rescheduled.