AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— High Noon on the Square continues Wednesday, July, 13 with a performance from The Prairie Dogs and hamburgers from Bubba’s 33.

Center City presents “High Noon on the Square” every Wednesday at noon from June 1 to July 27 at the Historic Potter County Courthouse, located at 500 S. Fillmore St.

Lunch is provided for $10 with special performances from local talent. The City of Amarillo’s “Every Drop Counts” team will give away popsicles.