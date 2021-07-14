High Noon on the Square to feature music by Lindsey Lane today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The July 14 installment of Center City’s free weekly series, High Noon on the Square, will feature music by Lindsey Lane.

Today’s event will be catered by Chick-Fil-A and sponsored by FirstBank Southwest, according to the Center City of Amarillo website.

Located at the Potter County Courthouse Lawn on Wednesdays at noon through the end of July, Center City’s High Noon on the Square series is moving through its 26th season.

The schedule for “High noon on the Square” for 2021 is listed below: