AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A long time record store is moving to a new location at the start of February here in Amarillo. High Fidelity Vinyl and CD’s is moving to 2818, Southwest 6th street. The new building will be next to the Roseberry and the 806 on route 66.

Record store owner Ray Wilson says: “We’re hoping to be fully moved in around the first through the 3rd of February.”

High Fidelity will be able to add much more to their inventory from more vinyl records and CD’s to buttons, T-shirts, and other accessories associated with vinyl records.

At High Fidelity, you can find many classic records along with a great music environment.

Wilson says: “I just think that you know, vinyl records and CDs and stuff like that. They’re there. They’re not just hip, they’re just, they’re a really cool and very personal part of listening to music.”

“This is just something that’s really cool. It’s got a great vibe. The whole store is going to have a great vibe. It’s going to match everything that everybody loves about the sound of dropping a needle on a vinyl record,” Wilson concluded.