Hey Amarillo Podcast shifts focus during COVID-19 pandemic

“Yes we all live in the same place but we’re all experiencing it in different ways,” said Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast Creator & Host.

Perspective, that’s one of the biggest aims for Boyett.

“Your experience is not the universal experience, all of us are dealing with this in a different way and our response to it is going to be different,” said Boyett.

Boyett is calling his recent interviews the Covid Chronicles, after he says he didn’t feel quite right continuing with his regular format of people’s experiences in and with the yellow city.

“I thought a better approach would be to start documenting how the city is responding to the crisis from the perspective of business owners, of teachers, of city employees,” said Boyett.

Boyett has even reached out to people from Amarillo living in other cities like San Francisco and New York City.

“I thought it would be instructive to reach out to them and just tell us like ok what do you see? Tell us when you guys started sheltering in place. What is your daily life like? What are the grocery stores like,” said Boyett.

No matter where they live now, Boyett ends each interview with the exact same question.

“What’s bringing you hope and the answers are always a little bit surprising. From a news item they’ve seen to something they’ve seen their neighbor do to a way that a community has come together and reached out to them. Everybody seems to have that kind of story about how they’ve been surprised at the ways that people have been coming together,” said Boyett.

To check out Boyett’s interviews, click here: http://heyamarillo.com/