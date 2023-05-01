(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 1, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In honor of the 300th episode of the local podcast “Hey Amarillo,” host and creator Jason Boyett announced he will celebrate by recording in front of a live audience on Friday with a featured “mystery guest.”

According to the published announcement, the live event will be open to the public and ticketed, set for 7 p.m. on Friday in the Horizons West room of Arts in the Sunset, located at 3701 Plains, during the venue’s First Friday Art Walk. Advance tickets can be found online.

As noted in the announcement, Boyett’s Hey Amarillo is a weekly podcast that features one-on-one interviews with people living in Amarillo and Canyon, ranging from political leaders and CEOs to nonprofit executives, small-business owners, artists, and refugees.

“My favorite episodes are often the guests with lower profiles but a unique story about how they ended up in Amarillo – and how this city has influenced who they are,” said Boyett, “It’s such an honor to hear them tell their stories.”

The podcast began in September 2017 and has grown into a substantial local staple, with Boyett reporting thousands of unique downloads every month. While he noted that he doesn’t see a global audience as an option for Hey Amarillo, he’s been thrilled to reach up to 10,000 listeners at times in the Amarillo area.

Boyett, noted in the announcement, is a local author and journalist who has published multiple books and is a founding partner and co-publisher for Brick & Elm Magazine. He wanted to launch the podcast, he said, to tell positive stories about his hometown.

“I grew up here. I’ve raised my family here. And my work introduces me to so many fascinating people,” Boyett said, “In a moment when our circles of friends or family have gotten smaller, I wanted to use the podcast to broaden those circles.”

The Hey Amarillo podcast has also consistently been featured on KAMR Local 4 News’ Studio 4, on which most recently Boyett has promoted episodes featuring Dr. Shannon Herrick of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Justin Thompson of Boys Ranch, and family law practitioner Cynthia Barela Graham.