AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo has just announced its 2022 Beer fest set for 6:00 p.m. on July 23 at Starlight Ranch.

According to organizers, the event will feature breweries, live music, food trucks, various vendors, and a concert featuring a Def Leppard tribute band for the family to enjoy.

The following is a list of breweries set to attend the event, according to organizers:

Six Car Pub & Brewery (Amarillo)

The Big Texan (Amarillo)

Toppled Turtle Brewing Co. (Dumas)

Auld Brewing Co. (Borger)

Mano Negra Brewing Co. (Lubbock)

The Brewery LBK (Lubbock)

Red River Brewing Co. (Red River, NM)

To purchase tickets for Beer fest visit the Prekindle website and for more information contact 888-454-4353. Organizers stated that kids under the age of three are admitted for free.