AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo has just announced its 2022 Beer fest set for 6:00 p.m. on July 23 at Starlight Ranch.
According to organizers, the event will feature breweries, live music, food trucks, various vendors, and a concert featuring a Def Leppard tribute band for the family to enjoy.
The following is a list of breweries set to attend the event, according to organizers:
- Six Car Pub & Brewery (Amarillo)
- The Big Texan (Amarillo)
- Toppled Turtle Brewing Co. (Dumas)
- Auld Brewing Co. (Borger)
- Mano Negra Brewing Co. (Lubbock)
- The Brewery LBK (Lubbock)
- Red River Brewing Co. (Red River, NM)
To purchase tickets for Beer fest visit the Prekindle website and for more information contact 888-454-4353. Organizers stated that kids under the age of three are admitted for free.