Heritage Hills Elementary to host open house event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District announced that Heritage Hills Elementary will hold an open house event on Wednesday, July 14, from 4 – 7 p.m.
Heritage Hills Elementary is among new Canyon ISD schools set to open this year.
The first day of school, according to the Canyon ISD calendar, is set for Aug. 19. More information can be found here.
