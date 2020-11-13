Here’s how you can take the #RedKettleChallenge

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Volunteering and giving back are important to the success of the Red Kettle Campaign throughout the holidays. The Salvation Army of Amarillo is doing what they can to meet the needs of our community while providing a safe option for donors. The non-profit is currently recruiting “virtual bell ringers” this season.

Like most organizations the pandemic has impacted the non-profit in many ways including fundraising. With ongoing concerns regarding the spread of Covid-19 within our communities, the “Red Kettle Challenge” provides a way for people to show their support for the Salvation Army without leaving their home.

“We’re asking our communities to help us rescue for the hurting and hungry in our communities,” Major Ernest Hull with the Salvation Army of Amarillo, explained. “So when you see our red kettles at probably the limited locations we will have this year we ask people to consider a gift.”

So here’s how the touchless option works. Just register online. Then select “Take the Challenge”, register as an individual or team, set your goal, and then promote it to your co-workers, friends or family.

Last year the Salvation Army of Amarillo raised over $165,000 dollars in kettles. This year, they say the goal is $200,000 dollars.

The Salvation Army of Amarillo says its red kettles will still be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday through Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

The non-profit added that all bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment.