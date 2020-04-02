Here’s how you can still adopt a fur-friend while practicing social distancing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) is closed to the public but they want you to know that our fur-friends that are waiting for a fur-ever home are in good hands.

Dr. Katheryn Wrubel with Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare said the facility is, “following best practices through the National Animal Care and Control which is a group that oversees shelter and animal control, so we’re utilizing and following best practices so we have the most positive outcomes.”

If you do want to adopt during this time, AAMW has a new process in place.

“So we’re picking animals that we know quite well that has been out in the community and such and what we’re doing is having people apply online and do a phone interview and they would pick the animal up,” Dr. Wrubel explained.

From there, AAMW will start a trial period for the adopter.

“What it is a 48-hour adopt contract,” Dr. Wrubel said, “meaning that they have two days from when they take the animal to make sure they’re a good fit for their family and if not we will take the animal back with no judgment.”

For the pets who do not get adopted, Dr. Wrubel said that they have all the resources to care for them during this time.

“We have enough food sheltering so all of our animals that are here during this period will be cared for,” Dr. Wrubel added.

AAMW is also partnering with the city. They will be holding a drive-thru pet food pantry every Tuesday and Thursday at the parking area of the shelter.

It runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..

