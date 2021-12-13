Hereford woman dead, 1 arrested after Sunday wreck

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said one person, Eduviges Santellanes, 46, of Hereford, died and four others were injured after a Sunday night crash around 20 miles northeast of Hereford.

According to DPS, at around 10 p.m. Sunday on FM 1062, a 2000 Honda Civic was eastbound on the road while a 2017 Dodge Ram was westbound. The two vehicles crashed head-on after the Honda Civic drove on the wrong side of the road, sending both cars spinning into the barrow ditches. The Dodge Ram, during the crash, ejected one of its passengers.

DPS reported that Santellanes died from injuries sustained in the crash after being taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram, in which Santellanes was among the passengers, was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers of the Dodge Ram, including a teenager, and the driver of the Honda Civic were noted as treated at the local hospital and released.

The driver, also the only person inside the Honda Civic, was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail, according to DPS, on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The driver of the Dodge Ram had “also been consuming alcohol,” and charges were noted as pending until the investigation is completed.

DPS said the crash has remained under investigation.

