Hereford to Hereford: UK rowing club raise funds for healthcare workers in virtual challenge

HEREFORD, England (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Rowing Club in the United Kingdom is going the extra mile to support healthcare workers.

“Our whole Hereford Rowing Club group is collectively exercising our way, it was originally meant to be 7,623 kilometers to Hereford in Texas,” Club Captain George Fraser said.

Fraser and member Jason Lee have organized a virtual rowing fundraiser. The goal is to row, run, or cycle about 9,500 miles from Hereford, England to Hereford, Texas, and back.

“We thought we might get 20 or 30 people in the end but we got 40 people and then all of their families and then neighbors and people they work with joined in,” Lee explained.



“Everyone fills in data of what they’ve done that day on a spreadsheet,” Fraser added. “We put it out there so we have a nice little tally of how much everyone has done and an overall distance.”

By the end of the month, the club hopes to raise over £7,000, about $8,500.

“We’ll be donating money 50/50 the Hereford NHS workers, so the ones who are being really brave in the battle against the coronavirus,” said Fraser.

From Hereford to Hereford, this club hopes to make a difference.

