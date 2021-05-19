Hereford student taken into custody after threatening social media post

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A student has been taken into custody after Hereford ISD was notified about a threatening social media post this morning, May 19.

At around 9:30 a.m., the Hereford Police Department said that Hereford Preparatory Academy was called by a parent, about a student’s picture on social media holding a weapon and warning others not to go to school.

Hereford ISD security and Hereford Police Department, according to its report, were told and investigated the situation alongside campus administrators.

One student was taken into custody, according to police, and the weapon – a paintball gun – was located at home.

Said Hereford PD, “The appropriate and necessary Hereford ISD disciplinary steps are also being followed.”