Hereford Senior Center delivers more than 2,000 meals to seniors as incentive to stay inside

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hereford Senior Center has been delivering meals to seniors in Deaf Smith County.

“We deliver three meals a day for five days. When I did the math I was like “oh my,” Lyn Rayburn, Executive Director, of Hereford Senior Center said.

More than 2,000 meals have been delivered every Monday by the Hereford Senior Center employees.

“It’s to encourage people to stay at home in order to reduce our contact with them we decided to do this once a week,” Rayburn stated.

The meals are delivered by employees directly to those seniors. They said they are able to do this thanks to the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.

“When all this coronavirus started the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and the state of Texas opened up our funding where we could offer this over the age of 60,” Rayburn explained.

Deaf Smith County residents in need of the service are encouraged to reach out to the center.

