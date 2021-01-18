Hereford Regional Medical Center recertified as Level IV Trauma Center

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services recertified Hereford Regional Medical Center as a Level IV Trauma Center, so announced the HRMC. The survey of the HRMC’s compliance with trauma center requirements was reported to document no deficiencies.

“HRMC is proud to serve all of Deaf Smith County, and securing and maintaining Level IV trauma center designation is part of that commitment and service,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO, Deaf Smith County Hospital District. “When a serious accident, fall, or assault happens, access to the most advanced medical staff, equipment, and resources is absolutely critical.”

Level IV designated trauma centers, explained the announcement, meet numerous requirements and standards established by DSHS, including having capacity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to stabilize all major and severe trauma patients and prepare them for transfer, as needed, to higher acuity facilities.

“Each member of our EMS team and emergency department personnel play a vital role in the prompt assessment, resuscitation, care, stabilization, and safe transfer of critically injured patients.” said Barnhart.

“Level IV trauma designation means that our team has the training and resources to provide life-saving treatment in the event of a hunting or industrial accident or a vehicle crash,” said Candice Smith, RN, chief nursing officer, HRMC. “When seconds matter, access to a designated trauma center can mean the difference between life and death.”

HRMC’s current designation will expire in 2024.