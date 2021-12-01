Hereford Regional Medical Center celebrates 100th anniversary

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hereford Regional Medical Center recently celebrated its centennial anniversary, serving the Deaf Smith County community for 100 years.

“For 100 years, we have been a proud part of this community,” Jeff Barnhart, the chief executive officer of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District, said in the release. “We started with just an inpatient hospital, and today, we are a thriving health care system with a health clinic, rehabilitation program, EMS, Medicare Wellness Center, and variety of inpatient and outpatient specialty services. We look forward to continuing to grow our services over the next 100 years to keep meeting the needs of Deaf Smith County and beyond.”

First opened as the Deaf Smith General Hospital in 1921, the medical center has grown to be a 40-bed Level IV trauma center providing services like labor and delivery, general surgery as well as rehab services.

“Deaf Smith County is well served by the health care resources offered by our hospital, clinic, and

EMS,” Mike Schueler, chair of the board of trustees for the Deaf Smith County Hospital District, said in the release. “One hundred years of service is something we take great pride in. It’s a privilege and a responsibility to be a rural health care provider, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community.”