Hereford police officer involved in crash

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Hereford police officer was involved in a crash on the way to responding to a separate accident on Thursday evening, on U.S. Highway 385.

According to Hereford Police Department Chief Brent Harrison, at around 6:30 p.m. on July 29 officers were responding to a collision on U.S. Highway 385 and 16th Street, involving a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger car.

However, said Harrison, one of the responding officers was involved in a crash at U.S. Highway 385 and 15th Street. First responders were sent to the scene, and both drivers were treated and released from a local hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has been asked to assist in the collision’s investigation, according to the Hereford Police Department. No one has been assigned blame for the accident, according to Harrison’s report, because evidence is still being gathered and the case is still under investigation.

