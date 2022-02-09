HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Revitalizing downtown Hereford has been the aim of Mayor Cathy Bunch since she was elected in 2021.

“You’ve got to do something about downtown. There are other small towns that are doing stuff like Plainview and Canyon. Hereford needs to be doing something,” said Mayor Bunch.

Since being elected, Mayor Bunch says revitalizing downtown has been one of her top priorities.

“It’s very obvious that our corners need to be re-done. Our wheelchair ramps don’t really line up with the crosswalks. So when we started the budget this year back in August, I said that’s one thing we need to do. We need to make our crosswalks better appropriate for those who are in wheelchairs. Why don’t we just brick the crosswalks and make the ramps line up to the crosswalks,” said Mayor Bunch.

But Mayor Bunch said they didn’t have the funding for it.

“So what we decided to do is sell the bricks, which would help beautify our downtown but with the profits that we would make on those bricks, we are going to help businesses re-do their facades. So if they want to re-paint their building, if they need a new awning, new doors or windows. They can come to us and we can help them with funding for that,” said Mayor Bunch.

The project will be done in phases.

“We had a January 31st deadline. My goal was 200 bricks. I was able to sell 318 bricks. It was a great success. So we will have another deadline come May 31st and then probably one come October 31st and just do it in increments there,” said Mayor Bunch.

The project is a big step towards getting things done in downtown and bringing with it a better quality of life.

“I want Hereford, the people and citizens of Hereford to know that they are just as important and that they took a hand in making our city a prettier city,” said Mayor Bunch.

Mayor Bunch estimates that the overall repairs to the sidewalks and gutter could cost around $800,000 and that they’re working on applying for grants to help pay for it.

She also adds they probably won’t start on the project until the summer and it will likely take more than two years to complete.