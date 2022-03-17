HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Donavan Diaz. The Hereford man singing his way towards his dream, including a stop at “American Idol” along the way.

He’s been singing for as long as he can remember. “It started when I was a little kid in the shower,” said Diaz, a 19-year-old Hereford native. “Everybody in the house was telling me to shut up.”

Diaz recently auditioned for “American Idol”, and put his range on full display.

“During my audition, I sang ‘Can’t Stop Lovin’. I can sing, or I can jump into some Jennifer Hudson,” he said.

Diaz told us out of 122,000 applicants, only around 360 make it to the celebrity judges. From there, between 50-70 people make it to the televised rounds.

“It was something I never thought I could do because I’m pretty sure I auditioned for “American Idol” like 20 times,” he said. “But I never made it past the first round.”

Although he didn’t win the competition, it was still an experience of a lifetime.

“It was fun, it was really fun. We were in LA for two weeks, I think, doing the filming and stuff,” he said. “Small town boy, being in LA, obviously living his dream.”

His ultimate dream, “I hope to one day win a Grammy.”

While he’s still in pursuit of his dream, he lives by one motto, “life begins when you step outside of your comfort zone.”

You can follow Diaz on his Instagram, and catch Diaz’s next live performance, April 2, in Lubbock.