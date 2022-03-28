PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a man from Hereford and two teens were killed in a crash outside of Friona on March 19.

According to DPS, Damian Javier Garcia, 21, and two teens aged 15 and 16 were driving in a Chevrolet Malibu going east on US 60. Police said that officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for a speeding violation and the driver refused to stop.

DPS said that the vehicle drove for about 18 to 20 more miles before crossing the center median and continued going east in the westbound lane on US 60 and hit a Jeep Wrangler that was driving west.

DPS said that the teen passengers of the Chevy died from their injuries sustained during the crash and the driver was taken to a hospital in Amarillo where he died from his injuries.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Jeep were taken to the hospital for serious injuries and the other passenger was treated and released from the hospital.