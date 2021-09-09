Hereford ISD employee named to State Board for Educator Certification

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state of Texas has appointed Adrian resident Bena Glasscock to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire in 2027.

According to a news release, the board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers throughout the state of Texas.

Glasscock currently serves as the child services coordinator for the Hereford Independent School District, as well as the campus counselor for the Hereford Center for Accelerated Learning, the district’s alternative high school program. According to the release, Glasscock is currently a member, and former president, of the Texas School Counselor Association as well as a member of various organizations like the Texas Counseling Association and the High Plains Counseling Association.