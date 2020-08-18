Hereford ISD cancels volleyball match after student tests positive for COVID-19

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford ISD has canceled the volleyball match versus Andrews High school tonight after a student/staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Hereford ISD has closed down their facilities for cleaning and matches from August 17 through 19.
On August 19, Hereford ISD say they will re-evaluate athletes and coaches for symptoms of the coronavirus and decide to move forward with practices or lengthen the closure.
Officials say staff/students with COVID-19 must self-quarantine until they meet the requirements to return.
