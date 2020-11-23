Hereford hospital receives extended care unit tent to help house patients

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an attempt to keep up with the large quantity of COVID-19 patients, the Hereford Regional Medical Center will be receiving an extended care unit.

“Our intention probably is to keep the COVID patients inside the hospital since they would be typically sicker and put the non-COVID patients out into that alternate care site,” Jeff Barnhart, CEO of Hereford Regional Medical Center, stated.

Barnhart said this tent is designed to house around 14 beds and though it may have a cloth like material on top it is made of steel underneath.

“This tent it will have heat and air and electricity and it will be plumbed for high flow oxygen so it should be pretty self sufficient out there, Barnhart said. “There will be nurses there, nurses aids and of course our medical staff will be rounding on those patients in the tent as well.”

The rural hospital said they are already dealing with a lot but now they are taking on patients from surrounding Panhandle areas.

“I’m very worried on what’s going to happen after thanksgiving and going into the holiday season and it’s my hope that people will stop and consider before we get together in large groups,” Barnhart stated.

According to Barnhart, this is needed and will hopefully help relieve pressure to those healthcare workers on the front lines.