Hereford fire leaves 1 infant dead, 1 airlifted

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in the area of San Obregon and Hermosillo Calle resulted in the death of an infant.

The Hereford Police Department said they, Hereford Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to the area of San Obregon and Hermosillo Calle in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arriving at the scene of the fire, police said, responders found a mobile home on fire, and that family members were able to exit the structure and received medical treatment at Hereford Regional Medical Center.

HPD said there was also an 18-year-old female who was flown to a Lubbock Hospital, and that after the fire was under control. Police also said it was determined an infant female died in the fire.

Police said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the residence is believed to be a total loss.

