HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford City Council hosted a special meeting to choose a new police chief.

The meeting opened with a public comment where several people took the podium to express their opinions on the topic.

The city council voted to approve the promotion of Lieutenant Landon Swan as the new chief with a vote of 3-2.

“I am very excited our department has a fantastic amount of potential and I think that moving forward I am excited to make some change but change as you know takes time so that is something that we will start on right away and we’ll see what we can do, not only on our department but also inside our community, said Swan.