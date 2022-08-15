Managing pastures in the face of the ongoing drought will be addressed at the Hemphill County Mini Ag Conference. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo)

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, its officials will host the 2022 Hemphill County Mini Ag Conference on Sept. 12 at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center.

Officials described that the event will take place in the Sand Sage Room of the center, located at 10865 Exhibition Road in Canadian. The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, with lunch included in the $25 registration fee.

Those who wish to attend the conference must register by Sept. 9, said officials, by calling 806-323-9114 or emailing christa.perry@ag.tamu.edu.

“With the raging drought and input costs, this year’s Mini Ag Conference topics will be very timely and certainly critical to our area producers,” said Andy Holloway, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Hemphill County. “It’s all about those numbers, and we will be diving deep into the numbers surrounding input costs and expended outcomes.”

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, agricultural producers of all kinds have faced higher input costs in 2022 due to the impacts of drought, supply chain issues, and various disaster conditions. Farmers have dealt with higher prices for supplies such as fertilizer, meanwhile, ranchers and dairy farmers have needed to transport feed and water to their livestock in order to continue to produce.

During the conference, organizers detailed that attendees will hear about topics from speakers including:

Taking Advantage of Opportunities Created by Drought Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Amarillo.

Drought, Challenges and Opportunities Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.

All About Pasture Range Forage Rainfall Insurance Gordon Clark, Amarillo, and Tarlton Holloway, Dumas, both with Silveus Insurance Group.

Risk Management and Livestock Risk Protection Donna Hughes, StoneX, Abilene.

Our Climate and What We Can Expect Fall 2022-Spring 2023 Brian Bledsoe, climatologist, meteorologist and rancher, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Drought Planning and Range Management During Dry Pasture Conditions Tim Steffens, Ph.D., range management specialist with AgriLife Extension and West Texas A&M University, Canyon.



Aside from its conferences focused on issues such as irrigation and drought management, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service continues to offer information focused on water education, conservation, resources, and solutions for agriculture, homeowners, and communities.