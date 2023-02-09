HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office are making residents of the county aware of counterfeit money that has recently been used.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, counterfeit $100 bills are being used within the county. Officials stated that while the bills may appear legitimate, they are marked “THE UNITED STATES PLAY MONEY” in the upper right-hand corner and “COPY” on the upper left.

“Please report all incidents and bring the bill to the Sheriff’s Office,” the post reads. “We are actively investigating with the U.S. Secret Service.”