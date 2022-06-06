HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hemphill County is returning money that was donated to the Thomas Brown reward fund, according to Hemphill County officials.

According to the Hemphill County Judge, the county is returning the money because the reward was for information leading to the return of Thomas Brown. Because Brown’s remains were found by a law enforcement officer, who was ineligible to receive the reward, there is no one that is eligible who can receive it.

County officials are requesting information for and verification of those donations that were made anonymously to get the money back to them.