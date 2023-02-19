HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an odor that lead to calls from residents advising there is a “natural gas smell.”

According to Hemphill County, calls have come from south of Canadian, by the dinosaur, all the way to Higgins.

According to a Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the office has confirmed with the pipeline companies within the community that no threat to public health or safety is apparent.

Officials detailed that the source of the odor is unexplained however, all parties agreed that the odor was more of a chemical odor as opposed to odorized natural gas.

Officials stated that all detectors deployed by pipeline companies failed to detect natural gas or other harmful chemicals, and no pipeline company detected any leaks or drop in line pressure suggesting a leak.

HCSO, also added that BNSF officials have stated they are not aware of any issues with tank cars.

Hemphill County stated that they will update residents when they are aware of the source.