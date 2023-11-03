CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canadian River Beach Club is set to donate $80,000 of the funds raised during its annual Calf Fry Festival to the Perryton tornado relief efforts after the town was hit by a destructive tornado in June.

Officials detailed that the funds were garnered at the festival through a live auction, donations at the door and the following sponsorships:

Daniel Murga

Modern Woodmen

Total Wellhead

KXDJ Radio

West Texas Gas

Allsups

“It is critical that we continue to support the Perryton community with both financial donations and continued awareness of the need for assistance in their rebuilding efforts,” a release from the club read. As noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, the June tornado killed three people and destroyed 418 homes and 92 businesses.

Visit the CRBC website or their Facebook page for more information about the club.