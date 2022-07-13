AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced that an Austin man, who is originally from Canadian, was recently appointed to the Texas Water Development Board.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed George B. Peyton V to the state’s water development board. Peyton is currently the president of River Valley Holdings, Inc., an investment holding company. Peyton is also the founder and former managing director of FIfth Well Investment Management, LLC.

According to the release, the Texas Water Development Board provides leadership, planning, financial and technical assistance for the “responsible development of water” throughout the state. Peyton’s term is scheduled to expire in February 2027.