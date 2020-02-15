Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in finding a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post by the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, Valerie Andrea Vazquez, 16, was last seen leaving Canadian Middle School at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

In the sheriff’s office’s photo, Valerie can been seen as she is leaving the school at that time. Officials said Valerie is believed to be a runaway, but may be in danger.

If you have any information about Valerie’s whereabouts, please contact the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office at 806-323-5324.