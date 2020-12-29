Hemphill County Hospital has received a limited supply of Moderna vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Hemphill County Hospital Facebook page, they have received a limited supply of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine and are preparing for Phase 1b distribution.

According to the CDC guideline for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Phase 1b includes:

Frontline essential workers (non-healthcare workers) such as first responders (firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, and workers in food and agricultural, USPS, manufacturing, grocery store, public transit, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers and support staff), as well as childcare workers.

(non-healthcare workers) such as first responders (firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, and workers in food and agricultural, USPS, manufacturing, grocery store, public transit, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers and support staff), as well as childcare workers. People age 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19.

Hemphill County Hospital said if you believe you meet the criteria and wish to receive the vaccination to call this number 806-217-4397.