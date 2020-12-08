‘HELP US, HELP YOU’ asks Amarillo Fire Department after accident involving fire truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On their Facebook page, the Amarillo Fire Department has asked residents to have caution when traveling near accident sites.

From the post written, “During the early morning hours of this past Sunday, an AFD truck was struck while on scene of a vehicle accident. Amazingly, no one was injured, including the driver of the other vehicle.”

AFD continues, “At almost the exact time of this accident, a firefighter in Irving, Tx was hit while working an accident scene and sustained life threatening injuries. Last January, a Lubbock firefighter was struck and killed while working a vehicle accident in bad weather. Many years ago, a chief for Amarillo Fire Department was killed while on scene of an accident.”

“Vehicle accidents are one of the most dangerous things first responders respond to. If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights on, it is the law to move over and slow down. Amarillo Fire Department and Amarillo Police Department have had several of our vehicles struck over the years. Several officers and firefighters have been injured.”

The Amarillo Fire Department asks that these incidents be kept in mind, and that drivers slow down and pay attention when approaching one of these scenes.