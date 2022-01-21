Help Support the Community with McDonald’s Gives Back Day

Our local McDonald’s locations are giving back to the community with McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

The McDonald’s gives back day was created in March of 2020 to help panhandle area charities that are seeing a decline in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, they have donated more than $35,000 to various local charities.

On January 25th, a portion of all sales at participating locations in Amarillo and Canyon will go to the Amarillo Wesley Community Center (AWCC). The AWCC provides educational, recreational, and spiritual activities for children, youth, and adults of all backgrounds.