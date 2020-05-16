Help save lives by donating blood on May 19, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Blood donations are way down due to the pandemic. So we’re asking you to donate in a blood drive Tuesday.

We’re partnering with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center for the blood drive Tuesday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When you donate, you can nominate someone going to college next fall to win one of two scholarships. The Scholarships are valued at $2,500 and $1,500 and are valid for any university, college, technical or trade school.

Every donor will also receive a t-shirt, a coupon for a free Water Still tea, and a one-hour jump pass to AMP’D.

We have a link for you to schedule your appointment at, http://www.thegiftoflife.org/web/. You can also make your appointment by calling 806-331-8833.

Help us save lives on Tuesday.

